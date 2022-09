Entornointeligente.com /

In a contest that pitted Deandra Dottin against Hayley Matthews as opposing captains, the former came out on top as the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Women secured the first-ever Caribbean Premier League title following a narrow 10-run win over the Barbados Royals Women in the final on Sunday.

