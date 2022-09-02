Kirchnerism to gather at Buenos Aires' Plaza de Mayo

Entornointeligente.com /

While Kirchnerites want to fill Plaza de Mayo, it will be business as usual in provinces ruled by the opposition Argentine authorities have called the citizenry to stage a demonstration at noon Plaza de Mayo in support of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner following the assassination attempt against her.

President Alberto Fernández decreed Friday a national holiday “so that, in peace and harmony, the Argentine people can express themselves in defense of life, democracy and in solidarity.” with Cristina Kirchner, the Government called for a march to Plaza de Mayo.

“Millions of Argentine men and women are going to embrace her and in Plaza de Mayo we are going to express that we want to defend our democracy,” Public Works Minister Gabriel Katopodis wrote on Twitter.

The support group La Cámpora headed by Deputy Máximo Kirchner has distributed flyers reading “Everyone with Cristina. In defense of democracy.”

Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur summoned all ministers at 8:30 am at Casa Rosada due to the “seriousness” of the events that took place.

Meanwhile, the provinces of Jujuy and Mendoza, where the opposition Juntos por el Cambio rules, have announced they would not abide by the national holiday decree and it will be business as usual for provincial government offices.

Governors Gerardo Morales (Jujuy) and Rodolfo Suárez (Mendoza), both of the Unión Cívica Radical (UCR, a party within the JxC coalition together with PRO) announced their stances in separate statements.

Mendoza raised doubts about “the time and the way” President Fernandez made the announcement and stressed the decree had not been issued by that time (2 am). “Today, work should be carried out normally, which is the best way to repudiate any expression of violence and to adhere to social peace,” Mendoza’s website announced while repudiating “the very serious event that took place yesterday.” Jujuy was blunter: “this Friday, September 2, school and administrative activity will be normal.”

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

