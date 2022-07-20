Kingston motor vehicle inspector charged with fatal stabbing

Entornointeligente.com /

Motor vehicle inspector 56-year-old Clive Lawrence has been charged with the stabbing death of a man on Charles Street in Kingston.

Lawrence, who is from Love Lane in Kingston, was charged on Tuesday with murder and wounding with intent after a question-and-answer interview.

Anton Stephens was killed on Saturday, April 30.

The police report that about 8:10 p.m. Lawrence and a woman, who is a relative of Stephens, were involved in a dispute while travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car.

According to the police, the pair reportedly arrived at Charles Street where the woman allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into the yard.

