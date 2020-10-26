Kingston men on gun charges, following seizure of weapon

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men are to face court on gun charges, following the seizure of a weapon in Kingston on the weekend.

The incident happened in Victoria Town in western Kingston on Friday.

The men have been identified by police as 34-year-old Edward Murray, otherwise called‘Chilly Boobs’ and 22-year-old Oshawn Thomas. Both men are from Victoria Town.

The police reported that about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, officers were on an operation in the area, when Murray, after seeing the police, ran inside his house. The police pursued him inside the house, where Thomas was also seen.

Both men were searched and one High Point nine millimetre pistol with six nine millimetre rounds of ammunition were found.

Thomas and Murray were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

