Kingston Creative story – the importance and limits of partnership

«A single twig breaks, but a bundle of twigs is strong» (Tecumseh, Shawnee Warrior, North America). Kingston Creative has delivered over 54 meet-ups, 23 artwalks, 74 murals, with hundreds of creatives trained in the short space of five years. The success narrative often focuses on singular genius, but Kingston Creative’s success is due to a team of strong, visionary leaders and a diversity of partnerships – including over 100 volunteers, 20 community organisations, and 43 key stakeholders from public, private, and third sector. Kingston Creative’s popularity and volunteer interest is indicative of a need for change in the national development conversation to include cultural aspects and ground-up approaches.

As a cultural initiative dedicated to the creation of a Downtown Kingston Art District (DKAD), Kingston Creative recognised the importance of partnerships between government, business, and the residents, the diverse stakeholders in the oldest part of our city of Kingston. Partnership and cooperation, rather than just consultation, is key to the DKAD’s creation. In a space where ‘bad mind’ is often spoken of, let us reflect on the potential of ‘good mind’ to bring about transformative change.

Why Downtown Kingston? As one of the oldest parts of Kingston, Downtown reflects Jamaican history and culture. Some of the oldest Jamaican companies are in Downtown. Additionally, this part of the city houses Kingston’s main market. The residential communities represent the labour force of Downtown and beyond. Given these intersections, it is not surprising that Downtown is also a cultural incubator for formal organisations such as the Institute of Jamaica (1879) and informal culture such as the Rae Town Street Dance. It is also one of the most feared parts of the city. Being in Downtown at night was, especially before 2018, beyond specific dances, a no-go for those from outside Downtown. However, that is changing as per the establishment of the ROK hotel (2022). Kingston Creative has been a major catalyst of this transformation.

Jamaicans Reimagining Jamaica In 2017, Andrea Dempster-Chung and co-founders Allan Daisley and Jennifer Bailey floated the idea of Downtown Kingston Art District (DKAD) at a presentation at UWI Conference, Imagine Kingston as a Regenerative City. The core query was, having travelled to other vibrant culture-driven downtowns internationally, they wondered – why not Kingston, the birthplace of reggae and dancehall and a UNESCO Creative City of Music. Their answer was the creation of a Downtown Kingston Art District.

The use of cultural/creative industries as part of an urban development strategy is not new (since 1961) and is generally referred to as creative placemaking. The authors of arguably the first creative placemaking paper, Ann Markusen & Anne Gadwa Nicodemus (in 2010), defined creative placemaking as a «process where partners … shape the physical and social character of a neighbourhood, town, city, or region around arts and cultural activities to bring diverse people together to celebrate, inspire, and be inspired.» Additionally, creative placemaking «animates public and private spaces, rejuvenates structures and streetscapes, (and) improves local business viability and public safety … but arts and culture are at its core». The very concept of creative placemaking, therefore, emphasises partnership with a diversity of stakeholders in the service of arts and culture, a concept that is at the core of Kingston Creative’s modus operandi .

