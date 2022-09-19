Kings make it three wins on the spin

Entornointeligente.com /

Saint Lu­cia Kings made it three wins on the spin in the Hero Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) with a thrilling one-run vic­to­ry over the Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do on Sun­day night.

The Knight Rid­ers won the toss and opt­ed to field first and that de­ci­sion ap­peared to have back­fired when John­son Charles’ half-cen­tu­ry got the Kings off to a light­ning start.

Al­though the Knight Rid­ers pegged the Kings back in the mid­dle overs a dev­as­tat­ing 33 off 14 balls from David Wiese en­sured the Knight Rid­ers were set a very dif­fi­cult 148 to win.

The Knight Rid­ers’ task be­came even more dif­fi­cult when they lost three ear­ly wick­ets in­side the Pow­er­play in­clud­ing that of Nicholas Pooran for a duck.

They nev­er re­al­ly re­cov­ered from that and left them­selves too much ground to make up in the back end re­sult­ing in the nar­row de­feat.

The Kings had got off to a fli­er in the Pow­er­play with the tour­na­ment’s top scor­er Charles hit­ting an­oth­er barn­storm­ing fifty. His part­ner­ship with Niroshan Dick­wella added 59 runs be­fore Ravi Ram­paul car­ried on his good form by re­mov­ing the lat­ter.

When Ram­paul re­moved the set Charles it led to a squeeze on the Kings score­card as 82/3 quick­ly be­came 117/5.

How­ev­er, David Wiese was able to pro­duce an ex­cel­lent counter-at­tack­ing in­ning at the death to help the Kings post a chal­leng­ing 147.

The Knight Rid­ers’ re­sponse saw their top or­der fail again as Leonar­do Julien, Col­in Munro and Nicholas Pooran all fell in­side the pow­er­play to Ros­ton Chase.

That left the mid­dle and low­er or­der too much to do and de­spite a late sal­vo by An­dre Rus­sell in the fi­nal over of the game, it was too lit­tle too late.

The two sides swap places in the ta­ble fol­low­ing the re­sults and both will now head to Guyana with all to play for in the race for the play­offs.

SUM­MARISED SCORES:

Saint Lu­cia Kings 147/6 (John­son Charles 54, David Wiese 33; Ravi Ram­paul 2/10, Sunil Nar­ine 2/31) vs Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers 146/6 (Tim Seifert 44, Kieron Pol­lard 34; Ros­ton Chase 3/17, Alzarri Joseph 2/26).

Kings won by one run.

