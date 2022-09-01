Kings Hill man wins Dominica Infirmary grand raffle

Entornointeligente.com /

Three female residents of the Dominica Infirmary looking resplendent in their creole wear Jeff Charles of Kingshill has taken home a 43-inch smart tv as the winner of won the Dominica Infirmaryâs grand raffle. . According to officials at the Dominica Infirmary, the funds raised from the purchased raffle tickets will be used to help in the operation and maintenance of the infirmary and to help take care of its residents.

The prizes offered were a day pass at the Atlantic view(5th place), a day pass for two with lunch at Jungle Bay (4th place ), a night for two at Rosalie Bay (3rd place), a lunch for two at Cabrit Resort and spa Kempinski (2nd place) and a grand prize of a 43-inch smart tv (1st place). The winners were Twane Paul of Coulibistre in 5th place; in 4th place was Joyce Riley from Louisville. Paul Laville from St. Aroma Goodwill, was the 3rd place winner. In 2nd place was Gweneth Lazzare from Grand Fond and the grand winner was Jeff Charles from Kings Hill. The winners were not present at the raffle draw. The raffle was sponsored by First Caribbean Bank International, Saint Maryâs Co-operative Credit Union, Jays Limited, Dominica Lotteries Commission, Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski, Rosalie Bay Resort, Jungle Bay Resort & Spa, and Atlantic View. The Dominica Infirmary has thanked the sponsors and hopes that this will become an annual event.

