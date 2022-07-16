Kingdom of Morocco Scholarship Announcement 2022/2023

Entornointeligente.com /

The Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) of the Kingdom of Morocco, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering Master’s and PhD studies for the academic year 2022 to 2023.

Eligibility:

MUST be in good physical and mental health MUST be a citizen of Grenada MUST submit a complete file MUST be willing to study in Morocco for the duration of the course MUST be 23 years or younger MUST possess a certificate in the French language at a French language centre (fluent in written and oral French) Requirements:

Master’s degree applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the selected field of study PhD degree applicants must possess a master’s degree or equivalent in the selected field of study Applicants for both levels are required to select the area of study and the institution from the following website: http://www.enssup.gov.ma/en

Documents required:

Application Form Certified copies (3) of academic certificates Certified copies (3) of academic transcripts Certified copies (3) of birth certificate Certified copies (3) of bio-data page of passport Certified recent passport size pictures (3) Curriculum Vitae (3) Master’s degree and PhD degree applicants must submit a dissertation/thesis of study/doctoral thesis project Value of the Award:

One return airline ticket Stipend of US$75 per month (subject to possible levies/university accommodation fees) Housing assistance of US$50 per month (University accommodation is NOT granted automatically; 3 years maximum in universities) Medical insurance coverage Reimbursement of medical expenses Medical care Evacuation to the country of origin in case of serious illness Repatriation in case of death Additional information on insurance policy can be obtained: www.finassure.org Scholarship awardees can also benefit from medical care at hospital and public health centres care services within the entire Moroccan territory.

Additional information on this scholarship and application forms can be sourced at: https://www.amci.ma/publications

Further details on registration procedure and formalities in Morocco are available from [email protected] or [email protected]

All applicants MUST submit (3) three copies of ALL documents for their application to the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, no later than 26 August 2022 .

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/2738 or email h [email protected]

