King to face retrial for murder of Amy Annamunthodo

Mar­lon King, the man ac­cused of mur­der­ing four-year-old Amy Emi­ly An­na­muntho­do in 2006, is set to have his re­tri­al lat­er this year.

Dur­ing a vir­tu­al case man­age­ment hear­ing on Wednes­day, High Court Judge Hay­den St Clair-Dou­glas re­served No­vem­ber 1 as the date for the start of the re­tri­al.

He set dead­lines for pros­e­cu­tors and King’s de­fence at­tor­neys to dis­cuss the ev­i­dence they would not op­pose at the tri­al and for them to in­di­cate which wit­ness­es they wish to cross-ex­am­ine.

King was giv­en un­til Sep­tem­ber 14 to de­cide whether he wants to go on tri­al be­fore a judge and ju­ry or a judge alone.

The case is sched­uled to come up for fi­nal case man­age­ment on Oc­to­ber 19.

King is ac­cused of mur­der­ing An­na­muntho­do at his Ste Madeleine Road, Mara­bel­la home on May 15, 2006.

Med­ical re­ports showed that An­na­muntho­do was burnt with cig­a­rettes on her vagi­na, in­ner thigh and fore­arm an hour be­fore she died. She al­so suf­fered mul­ti­ple in­ter­nal and ex­ter­nal in­juries through­out her body, in­clud­ing a bro­ken rib and bruised or­gans.

In a de­ci­sion in late Ju­ly, Ap­pel­late Judges Al­ice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mo­hammed and Mal­colm Holdip ruled that for­mer Pres­i­dent and High Court Judge An­tho­ny Car­mona made sev­er­al er­rors when he presided over King’s tri­al in 2012.

The ap­peal pan­el ruled that in sum­ming up the case to the ju­ry that even­tu­al­ly con­vict­ed King, Car­mona mis­di­rect­ed them on the ev­i­dence of King’s ex-wife Lou-Ann Davis, who tes­ti­fied over do­mes­tic abuse she al­leged­ly en­dured, and of his neigh­bour An­tho­ny Rocke, who tes­ti­fied that he saw King punch­ing the child 20 to 30 times while she hung from a cloth tied to her hair and at­tached to a door ledge.

Dur­ing the tri­al, King claimed that he had left the child with her moth­er and Rocke and sug­gest­ed that he (Rocke) was, in fact, the cul­prit.

In their de­ci­sion, the ap­peal pan­el re­ject­ed sub­mis­sions from King’s at­tor­neys that he should be ac­quit­ted of the charge based on the in­or­di­nate length of time be­tween the of­fence and an even­tu­al re­tri­al.

While the pan­el ac­cept­ed that the pace of the crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem was «far from ide­al,» it not­ed that such de­lays were not suf­fi­cient to trump the pub­lic’s in­ter­est in hav­ing King’s in­no­cence or guilt de­ter­mined in a fresh tri­al.

«In our view, the bal­ance has been tipped in favour of the or­der­ing of a re­tri­al. We are sat­is­fied that the in­ter­ests of jus­tice will be served by so or­der­ing,» Jus­tice Mo­hammed, who de­liv­ered the pan­el’s unan­i­mous de­ci­sion, said.

King has since ap­pealed the Ap­peal Court’s de­ci­sion on the re­tri­al but prepa­ra­tions for it have con­tin­ued, as King did not ob­tain a stay of the de­ci­sion pend­ing the Privy Coun­cil’s de­ci­sion in his ap­peal.

King was rep­re­sent­ed by Mario Mer­ritt and Karunaa Bis­ram­s­ingh. Maria Lyons-Ed­wards rep­re­sent­ed the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions.

