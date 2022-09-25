King searches for another crown as CPL business end approaches

Entornointeligente.com /

THE JAMAICA Tallawahs will wrap up the preliminary phase of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when they take on the St Lucia Kings at 9 a.m. today Jamaica time at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Tallawahs, who are on eight points from nine games, will be looking to secure victory and cement a place in the final four and an automatic play-off berth.

Today’s contest between the Kings and the Tallawahs is pitting the tournament’s two leading run scorers in Johnson Charles of the Kings and Brandon King of the Tallawahs.

Charles has so far racked up 342 runs in eight innings with four half-centuries, including a highest score of 87. King is just 16 runs behind the St Lucian on the run charts; however, the Jamaican has scored one of only two centuries in this year’s tournament.

For King, another batting title is firmly on his mind, similar to what he had achieved back in 2019 when he scored 496 runs in 12 matches, including the highest individual CPL score of 132 not out for the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the Barbados Tridents.

