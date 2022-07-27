‘King of Soca’ launched, Machel hopes people will get to know him better

In 1983, Machel Montano won the Junior Calypso King competition at the Siparia Boys’ Roman Catholic school.
Among the long list of trophies and titles Montano has won in his 40 years of soca, this may seem like a minuscule accomplishment.
However, that cardboard crown signalled the start of Montano’s soca journey and was among the memorabilia on show when his mother, Elizabeth ‘Lady’ Montano, launched the biography for Machel, titled ‘King of Soca’, last night at GM Labs on St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain.
«The reason that we were able to see this masterpiece put together is because Lady has always been a collector, she has meticulously collected every piece of memorabilia, every clipping, every outfit over the 40 years,» host Maxine Williams told the gathering at the event.
The exhibition also featured several moments in Machel’s longstanding career, including the iconic 1986 costume Machel wore for what was his breakout hit Too Young to Soca, as well as his 2014 Soul Train Award.
Dr Kwynn Johnson was hailed for assisting in the archiving of Machel’s life and career.
«This is the supporting exhibition to the book launch, so it is thematically and physically ordered by chapter,» Johnson said.
The book has seven chapters.
«All of who have gathered here and what you are seeing as you look around is a reflection of what is in the book. Tonight, we are bringing to life the King of Soca,» Elizabeth Montano said.
She said the book was started on November 24, 1974, when Machel was declared stillborn.
«When life was brought into him, I knew there was something special,» she said.
Addressing the gathering, Machel said he would love people to read the book to get to know him.
«I don’t hold on to any defined edges, so I love to be interpreted by people in their own way, however they see it and however they see it fit and sometimes it is entertainment to me what you think about me,» Machel said.
«So, I am not really worried about whether she got it right, I know Lady knows the stories and I know she knows the stories that even I myself can’t remember,» he added.
Machel described his mother as the «ultimate insider.»
Several guests were in attendance at last night’s event, including Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Port-of-Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and Guardian Media Managing Director Dr Karrian Hepburn Malcolm.
The book is now available online.
