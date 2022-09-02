King, Gordon take down title-holders Patriots

Entornointeligente.com /

Play­ing in the open­ing game of the Men’s Caribbean Pre­mier League at Warn­er Park here Wednes­day night, Tallawahs gath­ered a chal­leng­ing 183 for two off their 20 overs with open­er King lash­ing 89 from 57 de­liv­er­ies.

Gor­don then snatched three for 32 to break the back­bone of Pa­tri­ots’ bat­ting as the hosts limped to 136 for eight in re­ply.

Com­ing off a dis­ap­point­ing last sea­son where they missed out on the play­offs, Tallawahs start­ed strong­ly cour­tesy of King, the West In­dies right-han­der hit­ting eight fours and half-dozen six­es to en­er­gise the in­nings af­ter be­ing asked to bat.

He put on 116 for the first wick­et with fel­low Ja­maican Ken­nar Lewis – who lived a charmed life in scor­ing 48 from 46 balls with half-dozen six­es – be­fore adding a fur­ther 51 for the sec­ond wick­et with Rov­man Pow­ell who slammed a four and three six­es in a 15-ball un­beat­en 30.

King reached his half-cen­tu­ry off 36 balls at the end of the 12th over be­fore per­ish­ing to the first de­liv­ery of the fi­nal over, hol­ing out to long on off cap­tain and medi­um pac­er Dwayne Bra­vo.

The Pa­tri­ots run chase start­ed bad­ly, Evin Lewis de­part­ing for four with nine on the board in the third over be­fore open­er An­dre Fletch­er, who made 31 from 34 balls, stead­ied the in­nings in a 37-run sec­ond wick­et part­ner­ship with De­wald Bre­vis (14).

How­ev­er, Pa­tri­ots then lost wick­ets in two clus­ters to see their chase de­railed. First­ly, three wick­ets tum­bled for 15 runs in 20 balls to leave the in­nings perched on 61 for four in the 11th over.

Sher­fane Ruther­ford, who smashed four six­es in top-scor­ing with 33 from 22 balls, tried to res­cue the in­nings in a 41-run, fifth wick­et stand with Bra­vo (13) but Gor­don trig­gered a sec­ond col­lapse which saw four wick­ets fall for 11 runs in the space of 13 de­liv­er­ies.

