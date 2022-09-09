King Charles III pledges to serve his people

Entornointeligente.com /

Source: AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

King Charles III says he feels «pro­found sor­row» at the death of his moth­er Queen Eliz­a­beth II, and has vowed to car­ry on her «life­long ser­vice» to the na­tion.

Charles is mak­ing his first ad­dress to Britain and the Com­mon­wealth as monarch. He be­came king on Thurs­day af­ter the queen’s death.

«That promise of life­long ser­vice I re­new to all to­day,» he said.

His speech was broad­cast on tele­vi­sion and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathe­dral, where some 2,000 peo­ple were at­tend­ing a ser­vice of re­mem­brance for the queen. Mourn­ers at the ser­vice in­clud­ed Prime Min­is­ter Liz Truss and mem­bers of her gov­ern­ment.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com