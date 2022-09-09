King Charles III pledges to serve his people

Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
King Charles III says he feels «profound sorrow» at the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, and has vowed to carry on her «lifelong service» to the nation.
Charles is making his first address to Britain and the Commonwealth as monarch. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death.
«That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,» he said.
His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian