King Charles Honours Mother, Renews Promise Of Lifelong Service

Entornointeligente.com /

King Charles III honoured his mother’s life well lived and renewed her promise of lifelong service in his first address as British monarch today. The King, who ascended to the throne on Thursday after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, named his eldest son, William, as the new Prince of Wales – the title the father had held for most of his life. In the nine-minute address, King Charles said his mother was «an inspiration» to him and the rest of the royal family who «owe her the most heartfelt debt» for her love, affection, guidance, and understanding. Earlier, he had greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace on his return to London with Camilla, Queen Consort. The 73-year-old also undertook his first constitutional duties as monarch, after holding an in-person audience with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. King Charles is expected to be formally proclaimed monarch on Saturday during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London. The event is schedule for 10:00 a.m. UK time and will happen in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council. This is made up of members of the Privy Council – a group of senior MPs, past and present, and peers – as well as some senior civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London. At the meeting, Lord President of the Privy Council will announce the death of Queen Elizabeth and a proclamation will be read aloud. This will then be signed by a number of senior figures including the UK prime minister, Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Lord Chancellor. According to a release from King’s House, Jamaica’s High Commissioner to London will attend the meeting of the Accession Council.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com