Kimone Brown’s upbringing is influencing how she raises her son Amir

If a mom gets the best seat to the greatest show in town watching her children grow, then consider Kimone Brown one lucky mother because her son, Amir Nembhard, is the star of his household.

His recent shining moment, caught on candid camera, surrounded back-to-school preparations. The social media video shows the leading boy in action having a riveting discussion with his father about an expensive school shoe purchase.

If you know the lines, ‘Explain that to me,’ or ‘You’re going to buy it,’ then you’re familiar with his class act.

In an inteview with The Gleaner , Brown put the video in context, stating that the scene was actually three minutes long, and that she had already made the purchase.

«I actually posted the video in the middle. We were already in the store, and I sent his dad some pictures, told him the cost, and he said buy the shoes. So I bought it, and his dad would have reimbursed the purchase. What you saw was us returning to the store because of the price,» she told Living .

