Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP):

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said Thursday, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war.

Kim’s speech to war veterans on the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War was apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country amid pandemic-related economic difficulties. While Kim has increasingly threatened his rivals with nuclear weapons, it’s unlikely that he would use them first against the superior militaries of the US and its allies, observers say.

«Our armed forces are completely prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country’s nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilise its absolute power dutifully, exactly and swiftly in accordance with its mission,» Kim said in Wednesday’s speech, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

He accused the United States of «demonising» North Korea to justify its hostile policies. Kim said regular US-South Korea military drills that he claimed target the North highlight US «double standards» and «gangster-like» aspects because it brands North Korea’s routine military activities — an apparent reference to its missile tests — as provocations or threats.

