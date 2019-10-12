Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Dress Was So Tight, She Considered Peeing Her Pants in 'an Emergency'

Entornointeligente.com /

Kim Kardashian West didn’t just have to take special corset breathing lessons before wearing her skin-tight dress at the 2019 Met Gala — she also had to prepare for all contingencies once at the exclusive fashion event, and that included all bodily functions.

Before the major fashion event, Kardashian West, 38, made a game plan as she was fitted into the silicone Mugler dress, because she was concerned about going to the bathroom during the Met Gala. Since she wore a custom waist-cinching corset and knee-length shapewear beneath the form-fitting dress (which required two people to help her get into!), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knew it would be nearly impossible to remove any layer to enable her to use the bathroom throughout the night.

“If I have to pee, it’s a problem. Honestly, if it’s an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up,” Kardashian West said. “I’m not even joking. She can wipe my leg up.”

Using the toilet wasn’t the only challenge Kardashian West faced with her most recent Met Gala dress. The intricate water droplet beading was also incredibly painful for her to wear throughout the night.

“Not only is this silicone [and] 500 hours of beading and making, but every little piece is itchy on the inside. It’s pokey. So it pokes me,” she explained.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians/E! More Once she slipped the dress on during the fitting, Kardashian West discussed how she planned on posing once she hit the red carpet.

“Kanye [West] can come in and take some with me but I definitely want solo [shots],” she said. “The first year he was holding my hand and I was wearing a floral glove and they just cropped me out .”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians/E! More While she ended up with show-stopping photos of the final look on the night of the Met Gala, Kardashian West said her corset left her with serious indentation marks on her body.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images More “I have never felt pain like that in my life,” Kardashian West, 38, told the WSJ Magazine for a digital cover story.

She added, “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

