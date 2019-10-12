Entornointeligente.com /

Kim Kardashian shared pics from her kids’ baptism in Armenia More Kim Kardashian and her four kids were baptized in an Armenian church earlier this week. The reality star and beauty industry mogul shared several photos from the family trip, and they all look like beautiful renaissance paintings.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s oldest child North West was baptized in an Armenian church in Jerusalem back in 2015 , while Kardashian was pregnant with eldest son Saint. Now, all the West children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—have been formally baptized, as has Kardashian herself.

In Kardashian’s second Instagram upload, we can see sister Kourtney Kardashian also attended the baptism with her two sons Mason and Reign Disick. It’s unclear if the Disick kids were also baptized in the church. But they, too, were dressed all in white like the West children, and Kourtney wore a traditional Armenian headscarf.

The Kardashian sisters also met with Armenian president Armen Sarkissian, and had dinner at the presidential palace during their stay. We have no doubt that the baptism experience was incredibly meaningful for both Kim and Kourtney, who are of Armenian descent. And now that North is a bit older, hopefully she’ll remember her second baptism trip for years to come.

