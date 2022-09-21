Killings were senseless says wife of slain guard

Relatives of one of the security officers killed in Monday’s robbery attack outside Pennywise Plaza, in La Romaine, are praying for strength to carry on.
Both the wife and niece of Jeffrey Peters describe him as a generous soul, who did not deserve to meet his demise the way he did.
Guardian Media visited Amanda Lavende at her Second Caledonia home in Morvant where she recounted the moment she received the heartbreaking news that her common- law husband of nearly a decade had been fatally shot.
Fighting back the tears, she said,»Someone called me and told me something transpired. I was scared, I started to call his phone non-stop, I didn’t get a response, I called his co-workers and they said they are heading down there now and that he was working in that area. I was scared, when I found out what happened I was scared, I remember praying that it was not true.»
On Monday, five armed bandits unleashed a brutal assault on security officers attached to Allied Security Ltd as they exited the compound. The heist captured on camera, showed assailants firing at the officers’ vehicle at point blank range.
The shooting, which was described by onlookers and the wider public as vicious and merciless, claimed the lives of officers Jerry Stuart and Jeffrey Peters. A third officer is still warded at hospital.
Lavende said she was grappling to come to terms with the tragedy that had robbed her of the man she described as gentle and patient.
«It made no sense, why, why would you do that for a little bit of money? How far will that carry you? How much of allyuh sharing this money? How far this was going to carry you for you to attempt to kill three people,» Lavende added.
She fought back tears as she described how the father of their two young children persevered to keep his family happy.
She said, «He goes out every day to make sure he provides for us because he has two jobs, he works Allied and when he finishes, he works TT Ride Share, just to provide for us.»
Lavende said the killings were senseless and that picking up the pieces would be a heart wrenching process.
«I just love him, and i just don’t know how I’m going to do this without him, I don’t know.»
Peters’ niece, Janine Peters, said news of the tragedy tore through the family, particularly affecting Jeffrey’s already ailing mother.
According to Peters, «She has Alzheimer’s so it takes some time to process it so maybe about half an hour ago she started crying and she started talking about it, saying Jeffrey gone? Jeffrey dead…so we know she processing what we told her.»
At their Beetham Gardens home, Janine recounted how her uncle was always protective, caring and gentle with all those around him.
According to her, Jeffrey’s death has left more questions than answers.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian