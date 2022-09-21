Killings were senseless says wife of slain guard

Entornointeligente.com /

Rel­a­tives of one of the se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers killed in Mon­day’s rob­bery at­tack out­side Pen­ny­wise Plaza, in La Ro­maine, are pray­ing for strength to car­ry on.

Both the wife and niece of Jef­frey Pe­ters de­scribe him as a gen­er­ous soul, who did not de­serve to meet his demise the way he did.

Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Aman­da Lavende at her Sec­ond Cale­do­nia home in Mor­vant where she re­count­ed the mo­ment she re­ceived the heart­break­ing news that her com­mon- law hus­band of near­ly a decade had been fa­tal­ly shot.

Fight­ing back the tears, she said,»Some­one called me and told me some­thing tran­spired. I was scared, I start­ed to call his phone non-stop, I didn’t get a re­sponse, I called his co-work­ers and they said they are head­ing down there now and that he was work­ing in that area. I was scared, when I found out what hap­pened I was scared, I re­mem­ber pray­ing that it was not true.»

On Mon­day, five armed ban­dits un­leashed a bru­tal as­sault on se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers at­tached to Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ltd as they ex­it­ed the com­pound. The heist cap­tured on cam­era, showed as­sailants fir­ing at the of­fi­cers’ ve­hi­cle at point blank range.

The shoot­ing, which was de­scribed by on­look­ers and the wider pub­lic as vi­cious and mer­ci­less, claimed the lives of of­fi­cers Jer­ry Stu­art and Jef­frey Pe­ters. A third of­fi­cer is still ward­ed at hos­pi­tal.

Lavende said she was grap­pling to come to terms with the tragedy that had robbed her of the man she de­scribed as gen­tle and pa­tient.

«It made no sense, why, why would you do that for a lit­tle bit of mon­ey? How far will that car­ry you? How much of al­lyuh shar­ing this mon­ey? How far this was go­ing to car­ry you for you to at­tempt to kill three peo­ple,» Lavende added.

She fought back tears as she de­scribed how the fa­ther of their two young chil­dren per­se­vered to keep his fam­i­ly hap­py.

She said, «He goes out every day to make sure he pro­vides for us be­cause he has two jobs, he works Al­lied and when he fin­ish­es, he works TT Ride Share, just to pro­vide for us.»

Lavende said the killings were sense­less and that pick­ing up the pieces would be a heart wrench­ing process.

«I just love him, and i just don’t know how I’m go­ing to do this with­out him, I don’t know.»

Pe­ters’ niece, Ja­nine Pe­ters, said news of the tragedy tore through the fam­i­ly, par­tic­u­lar­ly af­fect­ing Jef­frey’s al­ready ail­ing moth­er.

Ac­cord­ing to Pe­ters, «She has Alzheimer’s so it takes some time to process it so maybe about half an hour ago she start­ed cry­ing and she start­ed talk­ing about it, say­ing Jef­frey gone? Jef­frey dead…so we know she pro­cess­ing what we told her.»

At their Beetham Gar­dens home, Ja­nine re­count­ed how her un­cle was al­ways pro­tec­tive, car­ing and gen­tle with all those around him.

Ac­cord­ing to her, Jef­frey’s death has left more ques­tions than an­swers.

