Killers with high-powered guns leave a trail of destruction in T&T

The in­flux of high-pow­ered ri­fles and firearms smug­gled through T&T’s porous bor­ders have caused alarm among law en­force­ment of­fi­cials and cit­i­zens alike, with the US-made AR-15 se­mi-au­to­mat­ic ri­fle in­creas­ing­ly favoured by gang mem­bers.

AR-15 ri­fles have fig­ured promi­nent­ly in sev­er­al dri­ve-by shoot­ings, hits, mur­ders, and oth­er crimes by un­der­world el­e­ments and have usurped the Russ­ian-made AK-47 style ri­fles as the weapon of choice.

Un­for­tu­nate­ly, po­lice of­fi­cers, in­no­cent chil­dren, and adults have al­so been killed and in­jured by stray bul­lets from these pow­er­ful firearms. The AR-15s 5.56 mm bul­let trav­els up to three times the speed of sound.

Dur­ing a press con­fer­ence two weeks ago, Act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc Don­ald Ja­cob said that 55 peo­ple have been killed and 18 oth­ers in­jured in 21 in­ci­dents in­volv­ing high-pow­ered ri­fles for the year thus far.

He said the po­lice had al­ready seized 60 of these firearms in the third quar­ter of this year (Ju­ly and part of Au­gust), com­pared to 61 high-pow­ered firearms for all of 2021.

Ja­cob said 408 il­le­gal guns have been seized for the year (Jan­u­ary to Au­gust), and 1,030 peo­ple were charged with gun-re­lat­ed of­fences.

What is al­so con­cern­ing is that in sev­er­al mur­ders, the spent rounds re­cov­ered were is­sued by the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice and De­fence Force.

Spent shells re­cov­ered af­ter 36-year-old busi­ness­man Ian Sobers, from Pe­tit Bourg, was gunned down on April 1, 2021, and Gar­vey Cam­po, 38, who was shot and killed on Jan­u­ary 8, 2019, in Arou­ca, bore TTPS mark­ings.

20 of 28 spent shells re­cov­ered by foren­sic per­son­nel in the mur­ders of Rosanne Granger, of Chi­napoo Vil­lage, Mor­vant, and Acori «Bless» Ma­son, of Bagatelle Road, San Juan, in Aranguez on Au­gust 16, bore the mark­ings of the T&T Air Guard on them.

Po­lice al­so found spent shells be­long­ing to the T&T Reg­i­ment at the scene of the killing of Gamal Wal­dron, who was await­ing tri­al on the charge of steal­ing a ve­hi­cle from for­mer jour­nal­ist Khamal Georges in 2018. The am­mu­ni­tion was 5.56 mm bul­lets, usu­al­ly used in high-pow­ered weapons such as AR-15s.

If the high-pow­ered weapons were not enough for law en­force­ment to con­tend with, grenades have al­so been dis­cov­ered by po­lice among a weapons cache.

In 2005, PC Omar Mara­jah was killed in a gun­fight be­tween po­lice of­fi­cers and ban­dits at JSL Speed­pak Com­plex, Pi­ar­co, when a grenade was al­so thrown in­to the car he was in and ex­plod­ed.

