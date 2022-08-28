Killers with high-powered guns leave a trail of destruction in T&T

Charles Kong Soo
The influx of high-powered rifles and firearms smuggled through T&T’s porous borders have caused alarm among law enforcement officials and citizens alike, with the US-made AR-15 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favoured by gang members.
AR-15 rifles have figured prominently in several drive-by shootings, hits, murders, and other crimes by underworld elements and have usurped the Russian-made AK-47 style rifles as the weapon of choice.
Unfortunately, police officers, innocent children, and adults have also been killed and injured by stray bullets from these powerful firearms. The AR-15s 5.56 mm bullet travels up to three times the speed of sound.
During a press conference two weeks ago, Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob said that 55 people have been killed and 18 others injured in 21 incidents involving high-powered rifles for the year thus far.
He said the police had already seized 60 of these firearms in the third quarter of this year (July and part of August), compared to 61 high-powered firearms for all of 2021.
Jacob said 408 illegal guns have been seized for the year (January to August), and 1,030 people were charged with gun-related offences.
What is also concerning is that in several murders, the spent rounds recovered were issued by the T&T Police Service and Defence Force.
Spent shells recovered after 36-year-old businessman Ian Sobers, from Petit Bourg, was gunned down on April 1, 2021, and Garvey Campo, 38, who was shot and killed on January 8, 2019, in Arouca, bore TTPS markings.
20 of 28 spent shells recovered by forensic personnel in the murders of Rosanne Granger, of Chinapoo Village, Morvant, and Acori «Bless» Mason, of Bagatelle Road, San Juan, in Aranguez on August 16, bore the markings of the T&T Air Guard on them.
Police also found spent shells belonging to the T&T Regiment at the scene of the killing of Gamal Waldron, who was awaiting trial on the charge of stealing a vehicle from former journalist Khamal Georges in 2018. The ammunition was 5.56 mm bullets, usually used in high-powered weapons such as AR-15s.
If the high-powered weapons were not enough for law enforcement to contend with, grenades have also been discovered by police among a weapons cache.
In 2005, PC Omar Marajah was killed in a gunfight between police officers and bandits at JSL Speedpak Complex, Piarco, when a grenade was also thrown into the car he was in and exploded.
