Kicking mediocrity out

We live in a world where pro­fes­sion­als, the peo­ple who show up and do the work, they punch the clock, cut through the fluff, and do the damn thing. Rep­e­ti­tion af­ter rep­e­ti­tion, day in and day out, be­com­ing more pro­fi­cient, and ef­fi­cient every day, by do­ing.

Prop­er sport ath­letes, busi­ness­men, mu­si­cians, chefs, artists, med­ical prac­ti­tion­ers among oth­ers re­lent­less­ly, re­li­gious­ly hone their craft, greas­ing their own groove, mak­ing au­to­mat­ic the fun­da­men­tals of their art, so that when they reach for a per­for­mance, they stand up­on a firm foun­da­tion built by hours of prac­tice.

We love those who all show up, do their home­work, and un­der­stand the val­ue of do­ing some­thing well. Fre­quent, thought­ful prac­tice in pur­suit of mas­tery makes sense. Re­spect for his­to­ry and tra­di­tion, and the great prac­ti­tion­ers who came be­fore us, these go hand in glove with most wor­thy un­der­tak­ings. Ques­tion. How many are there to love around us right now?

«Good enough» cheap­ens the peo­ple who cre­ate it and the lead­ers who al­low it.» Seen that be­fore? Here’s an­oth­er one. «Medi­oc­rity is a shame­ful pol­lu­tant that be­lit­tles by un­der­es­ti­mat­ing po­ten­tial.»

It is said that sev­en rea­sons of medi­oc­rity are Lousy lead­ers; Con­fu­sion re­gard­ing strengths on the team; Fear of fail­ure; Low ex­pec­ta­tions; Lack of fo­cus; In­se­cure team mem­bers and Over-com­mit­ment.Take out your phone and type or write on a page for me which of these you aren’t ex­pe­ri­enc­ing or wit­ness­ing on a ba­sis that is too reg­u­lar for our lik­ing.

Don’t get me wrong. I love a cel­e­bra­tion and I sup­port peo­ple be­ing praised or fet­ed for prop­er achieve­ments. And yes I know it’s not every day we get to be win­ners. BUT! In to­day’s so­ci­ety, every­thing is cel­e­brat­ed. Gone are the days where you have to be the best to win or even re­al­ly have to be ex­cep­tion­al to make the team. With par­tic­i­pa­tion tro­phies, medals and head­lines be­ing hand­ed out to every ath­lete who steps on the field, and cer­tifi­cates be­ing passed out like fruit cake around Christ­mas, our peo­ple are be­ing left with noth­ing to strive for. Why try to achieve great­ness when every­one tells you that you al­ready are or that you are al­ways mak­ing his­to­ry.

Time to top see­ing ex­cus­es in every­thing. If you didn’t get in­to a fi­nal, didn’t place among the top three or even top five, it is not be­cause you are a mi­nor­i­ty, or the con­di­tions weren’t right and cer­tain­ly not be­cause of COVID any­more. Sure, prej­u­dice is out there. But, maybe you didn’t get it be­cause you weren’t good enough or you didn’t pre­pare enough. And let’s al­so stop us­ing the rea­son of «small is­land or small coun­try.» By al­low­ing young peo­ple to see every­thing as a di­rect in­sult, we are not hold­ing them ac­count­able.

You need fail­ure in or­der to be suc­cess­ful. You need fail­ure in or­der to be hum­ble. Mak­ing mis­takes and mess­ing up is a part of be­ing hu­man, and some­times it is the best part. Los­ing ever so of­ten won’t scar you for life; it will teach you to ap­pre­ci­ate the things that you work your socks off for. A lot of times we need to ac­cept we’ve failed and we need to let peo­ple know they have not suc­ceed­ed.

When did it be­come okay to set­tle? Some­one told me since the in­cep­tion of So­cial Me­dia. It is now the biggest com­fort zone on the plan­et.

As a self-con­fessed op­ti­mist and com­mit­ted ser­vant, I’m hon­est­ly afraid of fail­ure. I too al­so have room for bet­ter. My biggest fear is liv­ing a life that is ‘mediocre’ but al­so be­ing among oth­ers who ac­cept it too eas­i­ly. But by whose stan­dards are we mea­sur­ing our fail­ures? So­ci­ety at large? The opin­ion of our friends? Our fam­i­ly? We need to take a good look at this and un­der­stand why ac­cept­ing medi­oc­rity is be­com­ing more pop­u­lar. Fail­ures, mis­takes and the ‘ug­ly’ parts of us are what give us our char­ac­ter. They’re what make us re­silient and strong. It is part of the process of over­com­ing medi­oc­rity. Be­cause if we un­der­stand it then we would get to a point where we don’t want to keep feel­ing it.

Okay so maybe I came up in an era where there were such high lev­els of ex­pec­ta­tion and ac­count­abil­i­ty on per­for­mance was a thing. No one want­ed to know that be­com­ing the small­est coun­try to qual­i­fy for a World Cup in 2006 was be­yond us be­cause we didn’t think we were good enough. We just had to get it done. And okay, maybe re­sources were more read­i­ly avail­able and times have changed. But when one looks around and sees oth­ers suc­ceed­ing in so many oth­er types of sport and with the same chal­leng­ing con­di­tions and stiff chal­lenges, then you have to sit back and say how come?

They say «Ex­cep­tion­al is the re­sult of reach­ing be­yond cur­rent per­for­mance.» Five ques­tions to re­mark­able. What mem­o­ry can you cre­ate? What will make you proud when this is over? What’s im­por­tant about this? How can you im­prove your last per­for­mance?

How can you ho­n­our hard work that pro­duces re­mark­able re­sults?

Time to con­front medi­oc­rity, coura­geous­ly. «We can be bet­ter.» All of us. Adopt a «do your best now» and a «do bet­ter to­mor­row» ap­proach. #KickMe­di­oc­rity­Out

Shaun Fuentes is the head of TTFA Me­dia. He was a FI­FA Me­dia Of­fi­cer at the 2010 FI­FA World Cup in South Africa and 2013 FI­FA U-20 World Cup in Turkey. The views ex­pressed are sole­ly his and not a rep­re­sen­ta­tion of any or­gan­i­sa­tion. [email protected]­hoo.com

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

