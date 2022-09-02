KFC Cuts Prices For Some Meals

Entornointeligente.com /

Restaurants of Jamaica, the local franchise holder for KFC, has announced a rollback of the prices of some of its products. In a posting to its Twitter account, KFC said the price cuts took effect last week on chicken-on-the-bone products. It says chicken box, meal deal and big deal prices have been reduced. KFC says the reduced prices reflect a recent price cut by its supplier, Jamaica Broilers. It says the reductions will not apply to its zinger, hot wings, popcorn chicken, and krispers. Last month, Jamaica Broilers Group, the largest producer of chicken, announced a reduction in the prices for some of its products .

