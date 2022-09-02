KFC announces price cut

Entornointeligente.com /

Restaurants of Jamaica, the local franchise holder for KFC, has announced a rollback of the prices of some of its products.

It says the rollback took effect last week and applies to chicken-on-the-bone products.

The prices of its zinger, popcorn chicken, hot wings and krispers remain unchanged.

Restaurants of Jamaica did not state by how much it was cutting prices in its Twitter post announcing the move on Friday.

It said the cut is in line with its chicken supplier, Jamaica Broilers’, recent price cut.

