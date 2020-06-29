Keys Village Man Charged with Harboring Illegal Haitian Immigrants

Entornointeligente.com /

Captured Haitian Immigrants By Loshaun Dixon

A resident of Keys Village has been formally arrested and charged by the Police for harboring illegal immigrants on his property.

Police have announced they charged Mervin Maynard of Keys Village for the offense of Knowingly Harboring Persons Who Entered the Federation Illegally which is contrary to section 31 (d) (1) of the Immigration Act 2009. He was charged on June 26.

A joint search was conducted last week on Maynardâs premises on June 22, by the Police and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force. A total of 13 nationals of Haiti were on the premises, three of which fled and evaded the Police, but were later apprehended.

Last week Merclyn Hughes Chief Immigration Officer said on Monday the police executed a search warrant in the Keys community and found the 10 Haitians in a house and the mountainside of keys.

She said they were handed over to the Immigration Department as they entered the country illegally. “So, they are illegal migrants they are all males. We found 10 early part of Monday and by the evening we had 12 and yesterday morning we found another one. We now have 13 adult male Haitians in Immigration/Police custody.”

She reminded the public that there is still COVID-19 within the region and that the Federation can be exposed to a second outbreak by illegal immigrants infected with the virus if the practice continues. Haiti is a current hot spot for COVID-19.

“If persons are allowed to enter our borders illegally, we are leaving ourselves open to any possibility. I am appealing to the general public we have people living around the coast throughout both islands so when you see something that looks illegal call and report,” she said.

