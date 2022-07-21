Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Entornointeligente.com /

BERLIN (AP) — Nat­ur­al gas start­ed flow­ing through a ma­jor pipeline from Rus­sia to Eu­rope on Thurs­day af­ter a 10-day shut­down for main­te­nance — but the gas flow re­mained well short of full ca­pac­i­ty and the out­look was un­cer­tain, which leaves Eu­rope still fac­ing the prospect of a hard win­ter.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline un­der the Baltic Sea to Ger­many had been closed since Ju­ly 11 for an­nu­al main­te­nance work. Amid grow­ing ten­sions over Rus­sia’s war in Ukraine, Ger­man of­fi­cials had feared that the pipeline — the coun­try’s main source of Russ­ian gas, which re­cent­ly has ac­count­ed for around a third of Ger­many’s gas sup­plies — might not re­open at all.

Net­work da­ta showed gas be­gin­ning to ar­rive through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as sched­uled af­ter 6 a.m., and the op­er­a­tor said that it had «suc­cess­ful­ly com­plet­ed all planned main­te­nance works.» But de­liv­er­ies were still far be­low the pipeline’s full ca­pac­i­ty, as they were for weeks be­fore the main­te­nance break.

The head of Ger­many’s net­work reg­u­la­tor, Klaus Mueller, said Rus­sia’s Gazprom had no­ti­fied de­liv­er­ies Thurs­day of about 30% of the pipeline’s ca­pac­i­ty. He lat­er tweet­ed that ac­tu­al de­liv­er­ies were above that amount and could reach the pre-main­te­nance lev­el of some 40%.

That wouldn’t be enough to re­solve Eu­rope’s en­er­gy cri­sis. «The po­lit­i­cal un­cer­tain­ty and the 60% re­duc­tion from mid-June un­for­tu­nate­ly re­main,» Mueller wrote.

When Gazprom re­duced the flow last month, it cit­ed al­leged tech­ni­cal prob­lems in­volv­ing equip­ment that part­ner Siemens En­er­gy sent to Cana­da for over­haul and couldn’t be re­turned be­cause of sanc­tions im­posed over Rus­sia’s in­va­sion of Ukraine.

The Cana­di­an gov­ern­ment ear­li­er this month gave per­mis­sion for the tur­bine that pow­ers a com­pres­sor sta­tion at the Russ­ian end of the pipeline to be de­liv­ered to Ger­many.

The Ger­man gov­ern­ment has re­ject­ed Gazprom’s tech­ni­cal ex­pla­na­tion for the gas re­duc­tion, charg­ing re­peat­ed­ly that it was on­ly a pre­text for a po­lit­i­cal de­ci­sion to sow un­cer­tain­ty and fur­ther push up en­er­gy prices. It has said the tur­bine was a re­place­ment that was on­ly sup­posed to be in­stalled in Sep­tem­ber, but that it’s do­ing every­thing to de­prive Rus­sia of the pre­text to re­duce sup­plies.

Russ­ian Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin said Tues­day that Gazprom still hadn’t re­ceived the rel­e­vant doc­u­ments for the tur­bine’s re­turn, and on Wednes­day ques­tioned the qual­i­ty of the re­pair work. Putin said that Gazprom was to shut an­oth­er tur­bine for re­pairs in late Ju­ly, and if the one that was sent to Cana­da wasn’t re­turned by then the flow of gas would de­cline even fur­ther.

The head of the Eu­ro­pean Union’s ex­ec­u­tive Com­mis­sion, Ur­su­la von der Leyen, said on Wednes­day that the tur­bine was «in tran­sit» and there was «no pre­text not to de­liv­er» gas.

Si­mone Tagli­api­etra, an en­er­gy pol­i­cy ex­pert at the Bruegel think tank in Brus­sels, said that Rus­sia was play­ing a «strate­gic game.»

«Keep­ing low flows go­ing is bet­ter than cut-off. It de­creas­es Eu­rope’s re­solve to re­duce gas de­mand,» he said. He warned that Eu­rope must go in­to cri­sis mode any­way «be­cause an in­ter­rup­tion is like­ly to hap­pen in the win­ter. And each cu­bic me­ter of gas saved now, makes Eu­rope more re­silient in the next months.»

Ger­man For­eign Min­is­ter An­nale­na Baer­bock said «to­day un­der­lines — even if there’s an an­nounce­ment that gas is flow­ing again — that this war isn’t on­ly be­ing con­duct­ed with weapons against Ukraine, but that hy­brid war­fare means al­so us­ing en­er­gy de­pen­den­cy as a means of war.»

The Eu­ro­pean Com­mis­sion pro­posed this week that mem­ber coun­tries cut their gas use by 15% over the com­ing months as the bloc braces for a pos­si­ble full Russ­ian cut-off of gas sup­plies.

Ger­many and the rest of Eu­rope are scram­bling to fill gas stor­age in time for win­ter and re­duce their de­pen­dence on Russ­ian en­er­gy im­ports. Ger­many has Eu­rope’s biggest econ­o­my; gas is im­por­tant to pow­er its in­dus­tries, pro­vide heat­ing and, to some ex­tent, gen­er­ate elec­tric­i­ty.

Last month, the gov­ern­ment ac­ti­vat­ed the sec­ond phase of Ger­many’s three-stage emer­gency plan for nat­ur­al gas sup­plies, warn­ing that Eu­rope’s biggest econ­o­my faced a «cri­sis» and win­ter stor­age tar­gets were at risk. As of Wednes­day, Ger­many’s gas stor­age was 65.1% full.

To make up for short­falls, the Ger­man gov­ern­ment has giv­en the green light for util­i­ty com­pa­nies to fire up 10 dor­mant coal-fired pow­er plants and six that are oil-fu­eled. An­oth­er 11 coal-fired pow­er plants sched­uled to be shut down in No­vem­ber will be al­lowed to keep op­er­at­ing.

