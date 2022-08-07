Keshorn 4th in Javelin final, Gittens 11th in Long Jump

T&T’s Keshorn Walcott finished just outside of a medal spot, finishing 4th in the final of the Men’s Javelin competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England Sunday.
Walcott’s best throw was his first, reaching 82.61 metres.
He followed up with 80.70, 79.22, 79.22 again and 82.33.
His sixth and final throw was faulted.
The event was won by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem with a Commonwealth Games record of 90.18.
Anderson Peters of Grenada was second with 88.64 and Julius Yego of Kenya threw 85.70 to finish third.
Meanwhile, Long Jump finalist Tyra Gittens finished 11th in her competition with a jump of 6.27 metres.
The event was won by Jazmin Sawyers of England with 6.84.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian