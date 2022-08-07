Keshorn 4th in Javelin final, Gittens 11th in Long Jump

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Keshorn Wal­cott fin­ished just out­side of a medal spot, fin­ish­ing 4th in the fi­nal of the Men’s Javelin com­pe­ti­tion at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land Sun­day.

Wal­cott’s best throw was his first, reach­ing 82.61 me­tres.

He fol­lowed up with 80.70, 79.22, 79.22 again and 82.33.

His sixth and fi­nal throw was fault­ed.

The event was won by Pak­istan’s Ar­shad Nadeem with a Com­mon­wealth Games record of 90.18.

An­der­son Pe­ters of Grena­da was sec­ond with 88.64 and Julius Yego of Kenya threw 85.70 to fin­ish third.

Mean­while, Long Jump fi­nal­ist Tyra Git­tens fin­ished 11th in her com­pe­ti­tion with a jump of 6.27 me­tres.

The event was won by Jazmin Sawyers of Eng­land with 6.84.

