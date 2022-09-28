Kenyan President Told PM Drew He Wants Stronger Ties With Caribbean Nations

Entornointeligente.com /

Kenya President William Ruto – Advertisement – President William Ruto of Kenya says heâs committed to strengthening ties with the West Indies Island federations.

President William Ruto with Antigua and Barbuda prime Minister Gaston Alfonso Browne He made the remarks on Friday after meeting with Prime Ministers Gaston Browne (Antigua and Barbuda) and Terrance Michael Drew (St Kitts and Nevis).

«Kenya values the robust friendship it enjoys with both St. Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda and pledges to explore these specialities for the mutual benefit of our countries,» he said.

President William Ruto with Antigua with the St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Michael Drew in New York on September 23,2022.

The two island states are under the rule of King Charles III.Antigua and Barbuda is however set to remove the British monarch as head of state.The Island country is in the West Indies, lying between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

St Kitts and Nevis is located in the Leeward Islands chain of the Lesser Antilles.

President William Ruto with Antigua and Barbuda prime Minister Gaston Alfonso Browne and Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba in New York on September 23,2022. Ruto met with the leaders during the UN General Assembly in New York, US.He is leading Kenyaâs delegation to the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

