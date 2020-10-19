Kenya to resume SGR commuter train services between Nairobi, suburb

Entornointeligente.com /

NAIROBI, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — Kenyans will from Wednesday start using the standard gauge railway (SGR) commuter train that plies from Nairobi to suburbs northwest of the capital, Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) announced on Monday.

The resumption of the services that were halted in April following the outbreak of COVID-19 will complete full restoration of SGR passenger services in the east African nation.

“The Madaraka Express Commuter Service serving Ngong, Ongata Rongai stations from Nairobi terminus is back on Oct. 21,” said KRC in a notice.

The long-distance service from Nairobi to Suswa is also back on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, added the corporation, which runs the train in conjunction with Chinese firm Afristar.

Demand for the service SGR passenger services has been on the rise in Kenya since July when they were restored.

Some 32,641 passengers used the SGR passenger train between Nairobi and Mombasa in August, up from 19,502 in July when the service was restored, according to KRC. Enditem

