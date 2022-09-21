Ken Wright Primary School Receives Renovated Media Room and Library

Entornointeligente.com /

Ken Wright Primary School in Port Antonio, Portland, recently received a newly renovated media room and library, valued $1.3 million, from the Tasrell and Josephine Trowers Foundation.

The room was officially handed over by past student and founder of CHEETAH Toys and More, LLC, Paulette Trowers, in honor of her parents, after whom the Foundation was named and who were members of the community.

The room is outfitted with equipment and books provided by members of the Trowers family and donors from the United States of America (USA).

These include all-in-one computers, tablets, a printer, a projector, a projector screen, a charging cart, CHEETAH Primary Exit Profile (PEP) books, and a variety of other publications.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, Ms. Trowers said she was «happy and honoured to have been able to give back to my former school.»

She also gave her family’s undertaking to continue supporting the institution, in particular, maintaining the media room and library.

Education Officer in the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Region II, Lebert Drysdale, who attended the ceremony, said the Ministry is «appreciative of the gesture.»

«We recognise that as a Ministry, although we might [give commitments], we are unable to fulfill all of them because we do not have the resources. So we are very appreciative of persons who will partner with us to accomplish what has taken place here,» he said.

Mr. Drysdale, in lauding the Trowers family, said the Ministry «wants to let you know that we are very grateful for what you have done; you are making an impact, one that is beyond what is being captured here.»

