Kelly Ripa Is Shocked After Fans Mistake Her for Her Daughter in New Halloween Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest revealed their Addams Family costumes for their upcoming annual Halloween episode on Live with Kelly and Ryan .

To tease the special, Kelly shared a photo of herself as Morticia and Wednesday and Ryan as Pugsley.

After looking at the photo, Kelly’s fans couldn’t tell whether she was dressed as Morticia or Wednesday (or both). Many thought Morticia was her 18-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos.

When Kelly Ripa reposted a Halloween photo from the Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account, she didn’t expect fans to react the way they did.

The picture in question features Kelly dressed up as Wednesday and Morticia and her co-star Ryan Seacrest as Pugsley from The Addams Family . To complete the creepy and kooky ensemble, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos , put on a Gomez costume, producer Michael Gelman played Lurch, and executive in charge Art Moore donned an Uncle Fester get-up. As Kelly teased in her Instagram caption, these costumes will be shown on Live with Kelly and Ryan ‘s annual Halloween special this Thursday.

Upon seeing the fun picture, many fans complimented Ryan and Kelly’s Addams Family outfits. Besides that though, quite a few seemed really confused.

Photo credit: Instagram More Because Kelly was also dressed as Wednesday, a handful of commenters assumed Morticia had to be Lola Consuelos , her 18-year-old daughter. Kelly, shocked that folks didn’t recognize her, took time to clarify to her followers that she was actually both characters. “What is going on? They’re both me 😂😂😂” she wrote to one confused fan. In reply to another, she simply replied with an eye-rolling emoji.

Photo credit: Instagram More Photo credit: Instagram More Photo credit: Instagram More Photo credit: Instagram More Kelly and Lola really do look a lot alike, so we can see why some fans got them mixed up!

