Keith ‘Shebada’ Ramsay to do first local performance since 2014

Entornointeligente.com /

Renowned actor and comedian Keith ‘Shebada’ Ramsay is returning to the local stage after several years with Man Problem!

Written and directed by Ramsay, the play is slated to show at 22 Jerk Restaurant, St Andrew, on July 24.

«The feeling is like home away from home,» Ramsay said about returning to the local theatre space.

Man Problem! is being presented by his long-time friend Dancehall Queen Carlene Smith, who said it was a no-brainer to get onboard.

«I’m keeping the play, but it’s all his production, and this is going to be his first performance in Jamaica since 2014,» Smith told The Gleane r. «He’s always supporting me, so I’m just supporting back.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com