KC Open Manning Cup Title Defence Against Calabar

It will be a North Street versus Red Hills Road affair as defending champions Kingston College face Calabar in the first match of the new Manning Cup season which kicks off at Sabina Park at 5:00 pm on Saturday.

The last encounter they had in the competition was a 1-1 draw in 2017. Since then, they’ve only met in a pre-season friendly where KC prevailed 3-1 in the Wagga Hunt memorial tournament 2 weeks ago.

Calabar will be searching for their first title since 2005, while Kingston College will be looking to retain their title and capture their 17th hold on the trophy.

