KC Keeps Perfect Record After Four Games In Manning Cup

Defending champions Kingston College registered their fourth victory from as many games in the ISSA Manning Cup on Saturday when they blanked Calabar 3-0 to stay atop Group «A’ on maximum 12 points.

Dujuan Richards scored all three goals for Kingston College who were actually recording their second win over Calabar in the competition this season, having beaten their Red Hills Road-based rivals 5-1 on the opening day of the campaign. Former champions Jamaica College recorded the widest margin of victory on the day, blanking St Mary’s College 10-0.

Elsewhere, St George’s blanked Ardenne 3-0, Waterford had a 5-0 win over Meadowbrook; Mona blanked Kingston High 6-0 with the prolific Donhue Mitchell getting a three-timer; Hydel defeated Papine 3-0; Spanish Town High clipped Tarrant 2-1 Tivoli High also prevailed 2-1 over Vauxhall; it was 2-2 between STATHS and Norman Manley, while Jose Marti outscored Cumberland 5-1.

