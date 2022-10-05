KC Keep Perfect Manning Cup Record Intact

Entornointeligente.com /

Defending Manning Cup champions and Group «A» leaders Kingston College kept their 100 percent win record in tact as they flogged Meadowbrook 7-0 in their return game at the Constant Spring field on Tuesday. Dujaun Richards and Jaheim Johnson both scored doubles to put the game out of reach in the first half. Three goals in the second ensured three points and a dominant victory for the north street based institution. In the other Group «A» game St Gorge’s College leapfrogged Waterford High into second place, dispatching them 3-0 at Winchester Park. Also from Group «A», Calabar won 2-0 against Ardenne. In action from Group «C» Charlie Smith recorded their third straight win, defeating Bridgeport 3-0, Haile Selassie were held 2-2 by Vauxhall, while Tivoli got past Edith Dalton 4-2. Over in Group «D», St Andrew Technical trounced Dunoon Technical 5-0. Also in the group, Norman Manley got the better of Tarrant 4-1.

Group «F» leaders Excelsior stretched their lead to 4 points as they clipped Cumberland 1-0 in their match up. Campion College are yet to lose a game this season as they played to a 0-0 all draw with Jose Marti.

