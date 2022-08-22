Kazakh Oil Flows Interrupted Again

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 11 mins 89.92 -0.85 -0.94% Brent Crude • 10 mins 95.68 -1.04 -1.08% Murban Crude • 15 mins 94.48 -3.06 -3.14% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.682 +0.346 +3.71% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.913 -0.105 -3.46% Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Bonny Light • 53 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 3 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Mars US • 3 days 88.07 +0.27 +0.31% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.913 -0.105 -3.46% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 53 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 53 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 53 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 265 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 53 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 53 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 53 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 53 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 3 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 70.49 +0.37 +0.53% Western Canadian Select • 10 hours 76.34 +0.33 +0.43% Canadian Condensate • 10 hours 92.59 +0.33 +0.36% Premium Synthetic • 10 hours 90.84 +0.33 +0.36% Sweet Crude • 10 hours 88.74 +0.33 +0.37% Peace Sour • 10 hours 85.89 +0.33 +0.39% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 10 hours 85.89 +0.33 +0.39% Light Sour Blend • 10 hours 87.99 +0.33 +0.38% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours 91.54 +0.33 +0.36% Central Alberta • 10 hours 86.19 +0.33 +0.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Giddings • 3 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% ANS West Coast • 4 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77% West Texas Sour • 10 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 7 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 7 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Kansas Common • 3 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% Buena Vista • 4 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 min Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week 1 min Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental 30 mins Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 2 hours India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 3 hours Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 3 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 3 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 3 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 3 days Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 3 days Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid 3 days Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 3 days Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 3 days Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 3 days China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 4 days U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 4 days Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 4 days Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 4 days U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 4 days Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 4 days Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 4 days India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 5 days Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 5 days Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 5 days Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 5 days German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 5 days Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 5 days Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 5 days Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 5 days Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 5 days Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 6 days WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 6 days Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 6 days Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 6 days WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 6 days Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 6 days EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 6 days Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 6 days BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 6 days Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 7 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 17 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 16 hours What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 4 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 4 days «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 3 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 2 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 4 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week

Find us on:

Money Won’t Solve America’s Power Grid Problems The U.S. grid is inâ¦

Clean Energy Or Fossil Fuels? Wall Street Is Betting On Both Energy is back on Wallâ¦

Demand Fears Fail To Keep Oil Prices Under $90 Bearish sentiment has been runningâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Kazakh Oil Flows Interrupted Again By Irina Slav – Aug 22, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT Damaged equipment at the Black Sea terminus of the CPC pipeline caused another supply outage. According to CPC, two of the three mooring points at Novorossiysk have been shut down. Repairs have yet to be organized, and the company did not specify how long this will take. Join Our Community The flow of crude oil from Kazakhstan via Russia has been interrupted by damaged equipment at the Black Sea terminus of the CPC pipeline, Reuters has reported , citing the pipeline’s operator.

The 1,500-km CPC pipeline from the giant Kazakh oilfields in the Caspian Sea to Novorossiysk, on the Russian Black Sea coast, moves over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields, including those in the Caspian region.

According to CPC, two of the three mooring points at Novorossiysk have been shut down, leaving only one to handle Kazakh oil exports. The company’s majority shareholder, Russian state pipeline monopoly Transneft, said that the mooring points were suspended because of damage to «the attachment points of underwater sleeves to buoyancy tanks.»

Repairs have yet to be organized, and the company did not specify how long this will take.

This is not the first problem with the CPC pipeline this year. In July this year, the flow of oil along it was suspended by a Russian court decision linked to an oil spill that occurred last year. Later, an appeals court in Russia overturned this decision granting the restart of the pipeline.

Reuters cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter as saying that the single operating mooring point at Novorossiysk can handle less than 70 percent of the usual capacity of the terminal. This means that Kazakhstan may have to cut oil production.

Earlier this month, media reported that Kazakhstan’s state oil company, Kazmunaigaz, was in talks with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to reroute some volumes from CPC to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline that runs from Azerbaijan through Georgia to Turkey.

However, the rerouting would only involve a fraction of Kazakhstan’s export oil volumes due to capacity constraints. Meanwhile, production from the two biggest Caspian fields in Kazakh waters—Kashagan and Tengiz—remains lower than usual due to seasonal maintenance.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022 U.S. Rig Count Stalls Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com