Kaymar Jordan named Guardian Media’s new Managing Editor

Guardian Media Limited has named award-winning regional journalist Kaymar Jordan as its new Managing Editor.
Jordan will replace Rosemarie Sant who proceeds on retirement.
GML’s Managing Director Dr Karrian Hepburn Malcolm announced the appointment during a meeting in the newsroom today.
Hepburn Malcolm said Jordan, a seasoned executive, underwent a thorough and robust interview process, which included cognitive, behavioural and technical assessments.
Hepburn Malcolm said the GML Board has endorsed Jordan’s hire.
«We are pleased to have Kaymar join our team given her wealth of experience in leadership in newsrooms around the region,» said Hepburn Malcolm.
Jordan’s appointment takes effect on November 1.
Sant will hold office until the end of September with GML’s Lead Editor Content Sampson Nanton holding the reins in the transition period.
Hepburn Malcolm said Jordan is expected to help the organisation in its thrust to become a digital-first newsroom.
Sant was also acknowledged for her dedicated service to GML.
«Rose has been an invaluable member of the Guardian Media team since 2005. I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her stellar service, and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,» Hepburn Malcolm said.
Sant became GML’s Managing Editor in 2019.
Jordan, the current Editor-In-Chief of the Gleaner Company (Media) Ltd, tendered her resignation from that position earlier today.
«This is an awesome challenge and I am looking forward to working with the Guardian Media team,» Jordan said in response to the appointment.
«I come with a wonderful foundation from The Gleaner and all the other media houses I worked with in the past. I’m looking forward to taking the Guardian Media newsroom to new heights,» Jordan said.
Born in Barbados Jordan’s career spans more than 20 years with her rising from the ranks of rookie reporter/sub-editor at the Caribbean News Agency (CANA), to radio and television producer to print editor, presenter and newsroom manager.
She also launched her own media consultancy firm after serving for five years as CEO and Editor-In-Chief of Barbados’ first online multimedia platform, Barbados TODAY.
Prior to that, she served for two years as Editor-In-Chief of the Nation Publishing Company and as Director of News and Current Affairs of the Caribbean Media Corporation, the successor to CANA.
Jordan was awarded a Master’s degree with distinction in Communication Policy Studies from the City University of London.
She graduated from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus with a degree in Management Studies and also served as a part-time lecturer in Mass Communications at the Barbados Community College where she graduated at the top of her class with an Associate Degree in journalism.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian