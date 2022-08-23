Kaymar Jordan named Guardian Media’s new Managing Editor

Entornointeligente.com /

Guardian Me­dia Lim­it­ed has named award-win­ning re­gion­al jour­nal­ist Kay­mar Jor­dan as its new Man­ag­ing Ed­i­tor.

Jor­dan will re­place Rose­marie Sant who pro­ceeds on re­tire­ment.

GML’s Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor Dr Kar­ri­an Hep­burn Mal­colm an­nounced the ap­point­ment dur­ing a meet­ing in the news­room to­day.

Hep­burn Mal­colm said Jor­dan, a sea­soned ex­ec­u­tive, un­der­went a thor­ough and ro­bust in­ter­view process, which in­clud­ed cog­ni­tive, be­hav­iour­al and tech­ni­cal as­sess­ments.

Hep­burn Mal­colm said the GML Board has en­dorsed Jor­dan’s hire.

«We are pleased to have Kay­mar join our team giv­en her wealth of ex­pe­ri­ence in lead­er­ship in news­rooms around the re­gion,» said Hep­burn Mal­colm.

Jor­dan’s ap­point­ment takes ef­fect on No­vem­ber 1.

Sant will hold of­fice un­til the end of Sep­tem­ber with GML’s Lead Ed­i­tor Con­tent Samp­son Nan­ton hold­ing the reins in the tran­si­tion pe­ri­od.

Hep­burn Mal­colm said Jor­dan is ex­pect­ed to help the or­gan­i­sa­tion in its thrust to be­come a dig­i­tal-first news­room.

Sant was al­so ac­knowl­edged for her ded­i­cat­ed ser­vice to GML.

«Rose has been an in­valu­able mem­ber of the Guardian Me­dia team since 2005. I would like to take this op­por­tu­ni­ty to thank her for her stel­lar ser­vice, and wish her all the best in her fu­ture en­deav­ours,» Hep­burn Mal­colm said.

Sant be­came GML’s Man­ag­ing Ed­i­tor in 2019.

Jor­dan, the cur­rent Ed­i­tor-In-Chief of the Glean­er Com­pa­ny (Me­dia) Ltd, ten­dered her res­ig­na­tion from that po­si­tion ear­li­er to­day.

«This is an awe­some chal­lenge and I am look­ing for­ward to work­ing with the Guardian Me­dia team,» Jor­dan said in re­sponse to the ap­point­ment.

«I come with a won­der­ful foun­da­tion from The Glean­er and all the oth­er me­dia hous­es I worked with in the past. I’m look­ing for­ward to tak­ing the Guardian Me­dia news­room to new heights,» Jor­dan said.

Born in Bar­ba­dos Jor­dan’s ca­reer spans more than 20 years with her ris­ing from the ranks of rook­ie re­porter/sub-ed­i­tor at the Caribbean News Agency (CANA), to ra­dio and tele­vi­sion pro­duc­er to print ed­i­tor, pre­sen­ter and news­room man­ag­er.

She al­so launched her own me­dia con­sul­tan­cy firm af­ter serv­ing for five years as CEO and Ed­i­tor-In-Chief of Bar­ba­dos’ first on­line mul­ti­me­dia plat­form, Bar­ba­dos TO­DAY.

Pri­or to that, she served for two years as Ed­i­tor-In-Chief of the Na­tion Pub­lish­ing Com­pa­ny and as Di­rec­tor of News and Cur­rent Af­fairs of the Caribbean Me­dia Cor­po­ra­tion, the suc­ces­sor to CANA.

Jor­dan was award­ed a Mas­ter’s de­gree with dis­tinc­tion in Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Pol­i­cy Stud­ies from the City Uni­ver­si­ty of Lon­don.

She grad­u­at­ed from the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies, Cave Hill Cam­pus with a de­gree in Man­age­ment Stud­ies and al­so served as a part-time lec­tur­er in Mass Com­mu­ni­ca­tions at the Bar­ba­dos Com­mu­ni­ty Col­lege where she grad­u­at­ed at the top of her class with an As­so­ciate De­gree in jour­nal­ism.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

