Karen McDonald | Building resilience through long-term policy outcomes and leadership

When the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC) began in Portugal at the end of June 2022, it marked three decades since the first Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) declared that islands were severely threatened by climate change. Since then, inaction by global governments has been punctuated by a rapidly degrading planet.

While major polluters and economies have been slow to enact policies to tackle this issue, island communities have been building resilience with innovative conservation and sustainable development solutions and collaborations with local and regional stakeholders.

Key discussions were had during UNOC about how best practices can ensure effective adaptation. As this year’s annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) looms, the governance and leadership of organisations on the front lines of the conservation and protection effort such as the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) will be under the microscope.

COLLABORATIVE LEADERSHIP Effective governance and collaboration between sectors, a key requirement for long-term outcomes, has made the Caribbean a leader in the conservation and sustainable development community.

The latest IPCC report called for more of this type of effective governance at a global scale, with experts pointing to the lack of financial mechanisms in place as a barrier to climate action.

