Kamla questions process for pardon of 60 prisoners

United National Congress leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called out the judiciary, asking who asked them to use officers of the judiciary to compile a list of 60 prisoners who may be eligible to be pardoned – something which she said is a violation of the law.
Speaking at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum on information about staff in the judiciary being instructed to «help » with a Mercy Committee list being compiled for pardon, she asked if the person who instructed the judiciary was the Prime Minister.
She said the process used was a flagrant violation of the law and it wasn’t how constitutional pardons operate in a democracy.
«The PNM cannot entrust members of the judiciary on whom should be pardoned – total madness, dictatorship!» she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the power of pardon governed by Sections 87-89 of the Constitution provided for the President to act on the advice of a Minister designated by the President, acting in accordance with the PM’s advice.
«And you have an advisory Mercy Committee to advise the Minister … you cannot take officers in the judiciary to do this job. You cannot interfere in the workings of a Mercy Committee,» she said.
Persad-Bissessar also called for an immediate urgent procedural audit of the workings of the Social Development Ministry and Children’s Authority following the murder of little McKenzie Hope Rechier, of Palo Seco.
«How is it possible that after her mother was institutionalised with mental illness, no arm of our social services detected the dangerous situation in which little Hope existed? … It’s clear that institutions meant to guard and safeguard children like Hope and work in their interest failed. Those institutions must be held to account, otherwise tragedies like this will recur. That’s completely unacceptable.»
Persad- Bissessar also questioned how the recent Agri-Investment Expo would attract foreign investment when investors are fleeing T&T and predicted that «nothing would come of the Expo.»
She trashed the Finance Minister’s claim of a $5 billion economic recovery as «fake news,» saying he based that on data only he has access to. She said if the economy really recovered, groceries would be affordable and there’d be word on HSF deposits. She cited Central Bank data, plus Central Statistical Office data showing GDP decline in 2021 from 2020.
«We’ll be ready to answer all the lies they coming with in the September 2 Spotlight on the Economy,» she said.
Noting the 375 murder toll, Persad-Bissessar added, «It doesn’t matter how many times TTPS’ uniform changes, it’s the same khaki pants with murders continually rising.»
She appealed to denominational schools to take migrant children, as they may also «fall through the cracks» and grow up to be bandits.
MP Rishi Seecheran, noting rising COVID cases, said only 11 per cent of the population has received boosters and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had failed in educating the public on the need for boosters. Seecheran called for adequate budgetary allocation to get reformulated vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna to meet COVID-19 mutations.
Seecheran said Pfizer’s newest vaccine, which will be out soon, is effective against both the Wuhan and Omicron virus strains. He called for COVID drug deficiencies to be catered for in the Budget, including getting Paxlovid, which reduces deaths and hospitalisation by 80 per cent in unvaccinated people. Pfizer signed an agreement with manufacturers to provide it to low-income countries.
«If (Deyalsingh) can’t deliver this, it’s time to vacate the ministry!» he said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian