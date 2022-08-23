Kamla: Agri Investment Forum just a ‘pappyshow’

Entornointeligente.com /

JESSE RAMDEO

Op­po­si­tion Leader, Kam­la Per­sad Bisses­sar SC MP, has tak­en aim at the re­cent­ly con­clud­ed Agri In­vest­ment Fo­rum Ex­po 2 by ques­tion­ing how it will ad­dress is­sues plagu­ing farm­ers.

Speak­ing at the par­ty’s vir­tu­al meet­ing last evening, Per­sad Bisses­sar de­scribed the event as a ‘pap­pyshow’ that cost $8 mil­lion.

The op­po­si­tion leader said the Ex­po was not enough to at­tract in­vestors and claimed that ease of do­ing busi­ness un­der the PNM Gov­ern­ment had wors­ened.

Per­sad-Bisses­sar de­scribed the event as a talk shop that will not aid farm­ers grap­pling with prae­di­al lar­ce­ny and ris­ing costs of op­er­a­tions.

Ac­cord­ing to the Op­po­si­tion Leader, 20 months ago the UNC had warned of a loom­ing food cri­sis but was not tak­en se­ri­ous­ly.

The re­cent two-day event in­volv­ing re­gion­al lead­ers was part of the ini­tia­tive to re­duce CARI­COM’s im­port bill by 25 per cent, by 2025.

