Kamla: Agri Investment Forum just a ‘pappyshow’

JESSE RAMDEO
Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar SC MP, has taken aim at the recently concluded Agri Investment Forum Expo 2 by questioning how it will address issues plaguing farmers.
Speaking at the party’s virtual meeting last evening, Persad Bissessar described the event as a ‘pappyshow’ that cost $8 million.
The opposition leader said the Expo was not enough to attract investors and claimed that ease of doing business under the PNM Government had worsened.
Persad-Bissessar described the event as a talk shop that will not aid farmers grappling with praedial larceny and rising costs of operations.
According to the Opposition Leader, 20 months ago the UNC had warned of a looming food crisis but was not taken seriously.
The recent two-day event involving regional leaders was part of the initiative to reduce CARICOM’s import bill by 25 per cent, by 2025.
