Kalonji mourns passing of girlfriend

Fully8 Recordz Ltd, the management of Tobago-born Trinibad artiste Kalonji Arthur has issued a statement acknowledging the attempt on his life on September 2, 2022.
«Kalonji, who we suspect was the intended target of this brazen attack was at the time in the company of his girlfriend. This unfortunate incident which resulted in the death of his his girlfriend Bridget James has deeply saddened the artiste and his team,» the statement said.
It added, «At this time, the team at Fully 8 Recordz wish to publicly extend their heartfelt and sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those affected by the untimely passing of James.»
The Fully8 Recordz team said that as it focuses on Kalonji’s health and well-being, «we wish to thank his supporters and the general public for the outpouring of love and support being extended to him and the family of Bridget James. Kalonji is in critical but stable condition and has quite some time to go before making a full recovery.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian