Kalonji mourns passing of girlfriend

Entornointeligente.com /

Ful­ly8 Recordz Ltd, the man­age­ment of To­ba­go-born Trini­bad artiste Kalon­ji Arthur has is­sued a state­ment ac­knowl­edg­ing the at­tempt on his life on Sep­tem­ber 2, 2022.

«Kalon­ji, who we sus­pect was the in­tend­ed tar­get of this brazen at­tack was at the time in the com­pa­ny of his girl­friend. This un­for­tu­nate in­ci­dent which re­sult­ed in the death of his his girl­friend Brid­get James has deeply sad­dened the artiste and his team,» the state­ment said.

It added, «At this time, the team at Ful­ly 8 Recordz wish to pub­licly ex­tend their heart­felt and sin­cere con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly, friends and all those af­fect­ed by the un­time­ly pass­ing of James.»

The Ful­ly8 Recordz team said that as it fo­cus­es on Kalon­ji’s health and well-be­ing, «we wish to thank his sup­port­ers and the gen­er­al pub­lic for the out­pour­ing of love and sup­port be­ing ex­tend­ed to him and the fam­i­ly of Brid­get James. Kalon­ji is in crit­i­cal but sta­ble con­di­tion and has quite some time to go be­fore mak­ing a full re­cov­ery.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com