JWN Academy helps patrons ‘explore their inner mixologist’

The JWN Academy ‘Mixology 101: Explore your inner Mixologist’ seminar at the Jamaica Rum Festival, hosted by lead instructor at the academy, Sharmon Hinds-Smith, guided attendees through the basic mixing methods, which include the building, shaking, and stirring methods. Those who attended this seminar had the opportunity to explore each technique through three unique and delicious cocktails.

«This year, attendees explored the building, shaking, and stirring method through three cocktails. The build cocktail was an easy mix of Appleton Estate Signature and Ginger Ale for the Signature X-Ale. There was the shaken cocktail, specifically, Chocolate Earthquake, which is a variation of the well-known mudslide. Lastly, attendees got a chance to create the Pineapple Rum Smash,» said Hinds-Smith.

Seminar attendees found that there was much to explore with each cocktail, starting with the Signature X-Ale. They then stepped things up a bit with a slightly more complex mix for the Chocolate Earthquake, which comprised chocolate syrup and rum cream, served over ice.

PINEAPPLE RUM SMASH The final cocktail, Pineapple Rum Smash, required the muddling method and comprised fresh pineapple (naturally), a simple syrup, and a bit of lime juice. The drink also had a touch of blue Curaçao and is topped off with rum and a bit of club soda.

According to Hinds-Smith, the purpose of these seminars is to engage participants, and in doing so, equip them with the knowledge to create easy-to-make cocktails in the comfort of their own homes.

