JUTC Dispatches More Buses As Schools Resume

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says under 300 buses were dispatched Monday morning to facilitate commuters at the start of the new school year. JUTC Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms says there was no report of major challenges. Mr. Thoms says the company’s maintenance team repaired 100 buses and serviced 75 in preparation for the new school year, and it will continue to repair other units to augment the fleet. Added to that, he is hopeful that between December and the first quarter of 2023, the company will receive additional vehicles, to include 45 diesel, five electric and 20 CNG (compressed natural gas) buses. Mr. Thoms believes this will «augur well for the fleet and the general commute».

