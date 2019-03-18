Justin Bieber Seen Lying Face-Down in the Grass During Heated Argument with Hailey Baldwin

Entornointeligente.com / From Seventeen

Things have not been easy for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin since they got engaged back in July 2018. Since the announcement, there have been disagreements about maintaining a work/life balance , the stress of the world’s eyes on them, and, of course, there’s Justin’s ex . All of this has made us question whether or not Justin and Hailey were going to make it . Of course, their courtroom wedding proved us wrong, but their issues since then have made many question how long the newlyweds will last.

To top it all off, Justin has been seen crying not once, not twice, but FIVE times in public since the couple’s engagement. Let’s take a deep dive into every time Justin shed a tear and see if we can’t get to the bottom of his relationship issues.

Date: March 17, 2019

Location: Laguna Beach, California

Reason: Unknown

Though Hailey took to Instagram to set the record straight on her relationship with Justin , alluding to the fact that any reports of issues in their marriage were “fake news,” the couple’s actions says otherwise.

Justin and Hailey were seen very publicly fight in Laguna Beach, with Hailey seemingly doing most of the talking yelling.

Photo credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes-spot-Steanov / BACKGRID More While Justin wasn’t technically crying (or at least the blurry pap shots didn’t pick up any tears), he didn’t seem to pleased by the interaction with his wife, at one point face planting on to the ground , probably to avoid the interaction.

It’s unclear what the argument was about, though there are so many possibilities to choose from. Justin’s shady past ? His current mental health issues ? The couple’s lack of a prenup ? All of the above? We may never know.

Date: October 28, 2018

Location: Leaky Cauldron at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida

Reason: Unknown

Despite the fact that they were at the happiest place on earth, Justin couldn’t help but cry as he visited a Harry Potter-themed bar with Hailey at Universal Studios. The two reportedly sat down and ordered some butterbeer, as their security team emptied the rest of the bar.

A source from the Daily Mail said Justin looked “disheveled and distressed” as Hailey Baldwin comforted him and stroked his face. We don’t know why Justin was upset this time, maybe he was thinking about Selena again, or maybe he got his hands on another self help book.

Date: October 11, 2018

Location: In a car in Los Angeles

Reason: Selena Gomez’s Hospitalization

Still upset about his ex’s hospitalization, Justin was seen crying again, this time in a car. The singer broke down on his way to see his pastor, presumably to discuss his feelings about Selena’s health. Despite the fact that Hailey was in the car with her husband, she did not seem to reach out and comfort him in any way.

Photo credit: The Mega Agency More Date: October 10, 2018

Location: Los Angeles

Reason: Selena Gomez’s Hospitalization

Things seemed to be going well for Jailey for a few months, that is until news broke that Justin’s ex, Selena, had been hospitalized after a mental breakdown. The night the news broke, Justin was seen entering, and later leaving church, looking extremely distraught and being comforted by friends.

Photo credit: PAP NATION / SPLASHNEWS.COM More While Justin usually attends church with his wife by his side, he opted to go alone that night, though there were friends there to help him out. According to Entertainment Tonight , Justin was extremely upset about the news of Selena’s hospitalization. “Although he is engaged to Hailey, Selena holds a special place in his heart,” a source told ET. “Justin spent most of the day alone, and even took a solo hike to the Wisdom Tree in L.A. to get away and decompress.” So, there’s a possibility he cried at the so-called Wisdom Tree too, we just don’t have photographic evidence.

Photo credit: PAP NATION / SPLASHNEWS.COM More Date: August 7, 2018

Location: New York City

Reason: A marriage counseling book…

Back in August, the couple was seen taking a bike ride around the city. It seemed like a nice date, until something went down and the two ended up sitting on a curb crying . Justin was the one shedding the tears, as Hailey comforted him, but later in the day, it was Hailey’s turn to cry when the two went to a cafe in the area.

The next day, when asked what happened by TMZ , Justin showed a book he was holding, The Meaning of Marriage by Timothy Keller. “You got good days and you got bad days,” Justin explained to the reporter. “It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days.” OK, fair…but are we really supposed to believe Hailey and Justin were crying over a book? I think not.

If you want to check out the book for yourself though, get it here:

Carolyn Twersky is the Editorial Fellow at Seventeen.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram !

(‘You Might Also Like’,)

How to Master a Pretty Waterfall Braid 11 Waterproof Makeup Products You Have to Try How To Contour and Highlight Your Face Like A Total Pro

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com