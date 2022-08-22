Justice Seepersad calls for meeting on ‘crisis in criminal justice system’

High Court judge Frank Seepersad yesterday threw his support behind colleague judge Carol Gobin, as he too expressed concern about the Judiciary’s COVID-19 protocols and the impact upon the delivery of justice.
In a response to Justice Gobin’s letter to the Chief Justice (which was also made public), Justice Seepersad called for a meeting to «outline our concerns, advance suggestions and proactively address the issues which confront us.»
Judge Seepersad noted that while he has been conducting numerous in-person trials, the inability to deal with certain pretrial and case management issues, in-person, has been challenging.
He said, «The inconsistency as it relates to ‘COVID outbreak’ responses was recently evident when there was an outbreak at the Clerk to the Judges office.
«All members of Gobin J’s team who attended that office were called and issued quarantine instructions.
«My team was also in Port-of-Spain during the material time but only two members were called and their instructions were different from those given to Justice Gobin’s team.
«My Assistant JSO, who also attended the Clerk to the Judges office was never called and he continued to attend court with me.»
Justice Seepersad added the inconsistency in approach was and is untenable. He said while the Civil courts have done well throughout the pandemic, as an institution, he said they should be very concerned about the «crisis in the criminal justice system.»
Justice Seepersad questioned, «How can we justify the failure to resume full jury trials at all Supreme Court locations?»
He noted that directive after directive is issued and according to the judge, it appears that there is a conscious decision to relegate the office of Judge to that of a public servant and to dictate the manner in which they serve the public.
«It is all disturbingly distressing.»
He also called for differences to be set aside and for a meeting to foster dialogue and solutions to the matter.
Justice Seepersad added, «We must honour our oath of office and ensure that we defend the independence of the judiciary, commit to the delivery of timely judgements and prioritise the people’s right to access efficient and transparent justice. Let this be our gift to the nation as we celebrate our 60th Independence.»
