'Justice for Mike': Iowa authorities arrest 4 in murder of Michael Williams, whose body was found burning in a ditch

Ever since Michael Ronnell Williams left his native Syracuse, New York, for the Midwest 24 years ago, his family had been trying to convince him to move home.

Now it’s too late.

Four people were charged Tuesday in connection with the murder of Williams, 44, a Black man whose burning body was found Sept. 16 in ditch in rural Iowa.

Steven Vogel, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, according to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation news release. Vogel was already being held at the Marshall County Jail on unrelated charges, the release said.

Julia Cox, 55, Roy Lee Garner 57, and Cody Johnson, 29 were each charged with abuse of a corpse, destruction of evidence, and accessory after the fact.

The body of Michael Williams, 44, was found burning in a roadside ditch in rural Jasper County on September 16, 2020. The Syracuse, New York native had been living in Grinnell, Iowa about 12 years. Cannibalism case: Man found guilty of ex-girlfriend’s murder

All the people charged are white. But during a Tuesday news conference with the Iowa-Nebraska chapter of the NAACP, police said there was no evidence Williams had been murdered because of his race. At least one of the suspects — Vogel— knew Williams, they said.

Grinnell Police Chief Dennis Reilly called for the community to help Williams’ children.

“Our mission from the very beginning, and that will continue, is to bring justice for Mike and justice for his family,” Reilly said.

Authorities found Williams’ body when they investigated the fire in the ditch in Kellogg, about 45 miles east of Des Moines.

Over 50 law enforcement agencies have since been involved in the investigation. Evidence revealed Williams was killed at a residence in Grinnell, Iowa, on or about Sept. 12 and his body had remained in the basement there for days.

When Williams’ burning body was found four days later, it was wrapped in cloth and plastic, secured by rope and tape, a DCI news release details.

An affidavit in the case says Vogel admitted to a witnesses that he had strangled Williams. The affidavit also details the involvement of each suspect.

Story continues According to the court document, Vogel showed Williams’ body to Johnson in his basement, and offered drugs in exchange for his help removing it on Sept. 15.

The following day, Garner, accompanied by Vogel and Cox, used his 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck to take Williams’ body to the roadside ditch.

‘There’s not a comparable year’: Homicides are up 52% in Chicago amid COVID-19, with majority involving people of color

The Office of the State Medical Examiner classified Williams’ death as homicide consistent with strangulation.

Family of Michael Williams remembers his big heart, trusting soul Williams was determined to live life on his own terms. He was diagnosed with a learning disability as a child and wanted to prove he could be on his own, according to his aunt Paula Terrell.

Terrell, 57, of Syracuse said Williams first moved to Nebraska before settling in Grinnell about 12 years ago. He worked at a few fast food restaurants but was recently unemployed due to worsening diabetes.

He would check in with family on a daily basis, she said. He wanted to know how his mother was doing and he’d always update them on what he’d been up to.

But the calls stopped Sept. 12, two days after his 44th birthday.

Michael Williams and his aunt Paula Terrell in an undated photo. The body of Michael Williams, 44, was found burning in a roadside ditch in rural Jasper County on Sept. 16, 2020. The Syracuse, New York, native had been living in Grinnell, Iowa, about 12 years. Williams had a big heart and was a friend to everyone, Terrell said, and he never ended a conversation without saying “I love you.”

“If you met him on a park bench, or at the bus stop, he’d say you were his new friend,” she said. “He was a very trusting soul, and always looked for the best in everyone.”

Michael Williams’ ex-wife, Sharta Williams, was always envious of the way he could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a funny, silly guy, she said.

“He had such a sense of humor, he was a character,” Sharta Williams, 54, of Kearney, Nebraska, said. “If you needed someone to make you laugh, he would be the one to make you laugh.”

Williams is survived by his parents, five siblings, five children and one granddaughter.

Williams’ family hopes his body is returned to them in Syracuse soon, Terrell said.

“All we wanted was for him to come home. Now we have to bring him home in the worst possible state,” Terrell said. “We will fight for justice. This is our family’s mission, no matter what — we will fight for his legacy to be remembered as who he was: A loving, kind, gentle giant who loved his family, who loved his children.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register:

