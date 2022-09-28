Just rewards for their service

Entornointeligente.com /

One of the plus­es in the 2022/23 Bud­get pre­sen­ta­tion de­liv­ered by Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert was his ful­fil­ment of the promise made by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to re­ward mem­bers of the health sec­tor for their ef­forts to the coun­try dur­ing the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic over the past two and a half years or so.

Min­is­ter Im­bert has set aside some $210 mil­lion for that process, al­though he has not yet in­di­cat­ed how the mon­ey will be di­vid­ed amongst the 20,000-plus work­ers in the sec­tor.

This, of course, will be a con­tin­u­a­tion of the process start­ed by the Na­tion­al Awards Com­mit­tee, who be­stowed ho­n­ours to Chief Med­ical Of­fi­cer Dr Roshan Paras­ram and mem­bers of his main team dur­ing last Sat­ur­day’s Re­pub­lic Day Awards Cer­e­mo­ny.

Dr Paras­ram, who be­came pop­u­lar for his sto­ic and calm pres­ence at COVID-19 me­dia brief­in­gs de­spite all the pan­dem­ic chaos that swirled dur­ing the pe­ri­od, was un­doubt­ed­ly one of the more de­serv­ing awardees on that evening.

When one con­sid­ers that hav­ing been go­ing along his busi­ness with rel­a­tive­ly few rip­ples in the health sec­tor be­fore 2020, he was sud­den­ly thrust in­to com­man­deer­ing a na­tion­al re­sponse to one of the dead­liest pan­demics in his­to­ry, CMO Paras­ram was cer­tain­ly able to man­age the lim­it­ed re­sources this coun­try had for the bat­tle, both fi­nan­cial and phys­i­cal, quite ad­mirably.

In­deed, recog­nis­ing that even the Unit­ed States was brought to its knees by the dis­ease, to a point where med­ical fa­cil­i­ties there were burst­ing at their seams and could not even ac­com­mo­date vic­tims’ bod­ies, cit­i­zens need to tip their hats to what Dr Paras­ram and his team were able to do.

T&T ex­pe­ri­enced the peak of the pan­dem­ic to­wards the end of last year in­to Feb­ru­ary of this year, when dai­ly cas­es av­er­aged near 1,200 and bed spaces to treat in­fect­ed pa­tients were at a bare min­i­mum. At no time, how­ev­er, was our sys­tem over­whelmed and of course, we have now ar­rived at a place of rel­a­tive calm to be able to re­turn to some sort of nor­mal­cy—a Her­culean achieve­ment for a sys­tem of­ten bat­tered for non-per­for­mance by cit­i­zens.

Still, over 4,000 cit­i­zens lost their lives to COVID-19, a sta­tis­tic that Dr Paras­ram ad­mit­ted has made his team’s recog­ni­tion bit­ter­sweet. The con­tin­ued low vac­ci­na­tion and boost­er rates must al­so bring some lev­el of dis­heart­en­ment to them, since it means some­where along the line, some of the hard work they put in­to ed­u­cat­ing cit­i­zens did not nec­es­sar­i­ly re­sult in the endgame they sought.

Trinidad and To­ba­go Reg­is­tered Nurs­es As­so­ci­a­tion pres­i­dent Idi Stu­art has mean­while added to the con­ver­sa­tion by point­ing out that the Gov­ern­ment has made promis­es be­fore that it has failed to keep, which is to say he will not cel­e­brate un­til his mem­bers col­lect their re­wards. But he has al­so thrown some­thing else in the mix, ask­ing that the Gov­ern­ment al­so spread the love fur­ther by al­so bring­ing oth­er ar­eas of ne­go­ti­a­tions with nurs­es to a close as well.

From the fore­casts of Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert, it may be im­pos­si­ble for the Gov­ern­ment to ex­tend it­self past the ex­pen­di­ture it will face af­ter ne­go­ti­a­tion with the unions rep­re­sent­ing pub­lic sec­tor work­ers are over. But for now, this news­pa­per is hap­py those health work­ers who put their lives at stake to save oth­ers are re­ceiv­ing small to­kens of T&T ap­pre­ci­a­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

